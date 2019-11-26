By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Multiculturalism has been elevated to the rank of state policy in Azerbaijan and the country uses this phenomenon both in domestic and in foreign policy, the head of the Department of Interethnic Relations, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration, Etibar Najafov has said.

“Being a part of Azerbaijan’s domestic policy, multiculturalism contributes to the high-level regulation of relations between the state and religion, preservation of cultural values ​​of ethnic groups,” Najafov said, adding that “multiculturalism now has a positive impact on the country’s foreign policy.”

“Given the decisive role of domestic policy in relation to foreign policy, multiculturalism positively affects foreign policy, as a result of which Azerbaijan achieves great success in the international arena. At the same time, multiculturalism is a contribution to intercultural dialogue and dialogue among civilizations on a global scale,” the official stressed.

Najafov reminded that “there are few countries in the world where multiculturalism is at the level of state policy, but even fewer successfully pursue such a policy.”

It should be noted that Baku hosted the 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders on November 14-15 that brought together leaders and representatives of more than 70 countries, 25 traditional religions and religious sects.

The country founded the Service of the State Counselor on Multiculturalism, Inter-ethnic and Religious Affairs of Azerbaijan and Baku International Multiculturalism Center in 2014 and 2015 respectively. Additionally, 2016 was declared the “Year of Multiculturalism”, which embraced numerous cultural events within the country through that year.

Azerbaijan’s model of multiculturalism is acknowledged in many countries. According to the date by Baku International Multiculturalism Center, the subject “Azerbaijani Multiculturalism” is included in curricula of 13 prestigious higher education institutions worldwide and 28 higher education institutions of Azerbaijan.

