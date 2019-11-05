By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The Medinex - Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition and Forum, which is the largest event of its kind in the South Caucasus region, will be held with the support of the Ministry of Health at JW MARRIOTT Absheron Baku.

The exhibition will be held on November 6-7 and bring together 70 companies from 12 countries, including Germany, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Japan and other countries.

The exhibition will allow local companies build business relations with foreign partners,” the head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Health, Parviz Abubekirov, said.

He also noted that each company participating in the exhibition will be able to make a presentation.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the exhibition by distributors and producers operating under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand. Another participant country, Belarus will take part in the Medinex exhibition with a national pavilion that includes eight leading medical enterprises.

Representing directions of Medinex are: IT-Med - Information Technology in Medicine; Pharm-Med - medicines, vitamins and biologically active additives; Lab-Med - laboratory technologies and equipment; Tech-Med - medical techniques and equipment; Stom-Med - Dentistry; Optics and Ophthalmology; Tour-Med - medical tourism; Edu-Med - Dietology and Medical Education.

The business program of Medinex includes modern platforms for communication, dialogue and effective management solutions and will consist of three zones.

“Showcase Zone” will allow the participants familiarize themselves with the global trends in healthcare, present their products and services, meet with potential partners, and strengthen existing connections.

“Innovations Zone” is another zone that will allow participants to look at the future of the medical field, showcasing the latest medical projects and achievements, revolutionary prototypes, and future technology and equipment to the visitors.

“Presentation Zone” will feature additional events that will accompany the exhibition, including numerous business meetings, presentations on futurology in medicine, various presentations, and sessions.

The largest beauty industry exhibition in the Caucasus region and the only event in its field in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan International Beauty Industry Exhibition, Beauty Azerbaijan, will be held at the same venue as the Medinex exhibition. The exhibition will feature sectors such as cosmetology equipment, decorative (colour) cosmetics and much more.

As part of the Beauty Azerbaijan Exhibition, a Master Class Area will operate. It is an ideal platform for presenting new products to its target audience, a place where participants can share their unique skills, and present their products or services to an audience that is directly interested in this.

Thus, Medinex and Beauty Azerbaijan exhibitions will be an excellent opportunity to bring together the industry professionals and enhance business relationships, as well as increase sales geography.