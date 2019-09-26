By Trend

On the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN GA, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Vuk Jeremić, the President of the Center for International Relations and Sustainable Development (CIRSD), Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting the President of CIRSD informed the Foreign Minister about the activities of the Center.

The sides had a broad exchange on the possible ways of cooperation and joint activities between CIRSD and Azerbaijani think-tank organizations.

The regional and global security issues were also discussed at the meeting.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz