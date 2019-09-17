By Trend

Azerbaijan has not applied to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for any status and no discussions are held on this topic, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports on September 17.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the seminar dedicated to the 25th anniversary of signing of the "Contract of the Century".

"Despite the fact that Azerbaijan has not made such appeals, the Armenian side, based on its phobias and insecurities, makes attempts to discuss any issues outside the diplomatic framework," Hajiyev said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz