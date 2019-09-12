By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on September 13.

Short rain is expected in the Absheron peninsula in the morning. Mild north wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 18-21 °C at night, 23-26 °C in the daytime, in Baku 18-20 °C at night, 24-26 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 766 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is predicted in some mountainous regions at night and in the morning. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. East wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 15-19 °C at night, 23-28 °C in the daytime, in mountains 5-9 °C at night, 10-15 °C in the daytime.

The weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

