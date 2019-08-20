A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on August 20.

The new edition includes articles: Mining leads in capital’s industrial production, SOCAR significantly increases investments in Turkey’s Petkim, National wrestlers grab six medals, Country to join int’l music festival in Uzbekistan etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.