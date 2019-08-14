By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainy weather is expected in Baku on August 15. Mild south wind will blow.

Temperature will range from +19°C to +24°C at night and +30°C+34°C in the daytime in Absheron and +20°C to +22°C at night and +32°C +34°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 758 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-75% at night, 45-50% in the daytime.

The sea water temperature will be +23-24°C on northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba and +24-25°C on south beaches in Turkan Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

Ecologists predict rainy weather in country's northern and eastern regions. East wind will blow.

Temperature will range from +19°C to +24°C at night, from +31°C to +36°C in the daytime, from +11°C to + 16°C in mountains at night, and from +20°C to +25°C in the daytime.

Although, the weather on August 15-16 will be generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people, the south wind may cause anxiety for some people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz