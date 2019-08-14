By Trend

Classes on command training were conducted with the commanders of battalions and divisions and their deputies in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Separate Combined-arms Army, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the lessons, the theoretical knowledge and practical skills of combat training officers were tested.

The main goal of the event is to improve the skills of operational planning in accordance with real guidelines, to increase the level of individual skills and professionalism, and to develop exam methods according to new standards.

