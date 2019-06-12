By Trend

OSCE PA supports the efforts of Azerbaijan, which holds international events and takes steps to establish a dialogue, OSCE PA President George Tsereteli said, speaking at the founding conference of the “Baku Parliamentary Platform for Dialogue and Cooperation”, Trend reports June 12.

He said that it is necessary to strive to strengthen the dialogue.

“We are working in this direction,” he noted. “The OSCE encourages dialogue between states. There are conflicts in some of 47 member countries, but despite this, we can hold discussions at one table.”

He added that peoples suffer most from conflicts.

“Therefore, it is very important to negotiate and to establish a dialogue between governments,” said Tsereteli.

As part of cooperation with the OSCE PA, a parliamentary conference on regional security and cooperation is taking place in Baku at the organization of the Azerbaijani parliament.

