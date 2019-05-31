By Laman Ismayilova

IDEA Public Union and Binagadi Executive Power held another coastal clean-up action on May 30 in connection with the start of the beach season.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Association Leyla Aliyeva and around 100 volunteers joined the action organized at Novkhani beach.

The main objective of the event was to promote the observance of cleanliness on the coast, prevent pollution of coastal areas with household waste, and attract young people to protect the marine environment.

Notably, the public beach was chosen specifically for the action; benches, volleyball court were installed, garbage waste bins were placed at the beach.

Held under the slogan "Let’s keep sea shores clean", this cleaning action was the 11th one held on the Caspian Sea shores with the participation of youth.

Participants of the action, who were provided with necessary sanitary tools, gathered during the action some 2 tons of waste.

Thereafter, the wastes were sorted, and most often encountered waste types were defined. Special equipment was brought to the area in order to more effectively organize the process of collecting wastes.

IDEA, together with local and international partners, regularly holds cleanliness actions on the coast of the Caspian Sea, the Kura river and other rivers in order to preserve, increase and protect the aquatic bioresources of Azerbaijan and the region.

Before the start of the beach season, IDEA Public Union plans to hold another clean-up event dedicated to World Environment Day, involving many young people.

IDEA Public Union was established by Leyla Aliyeva on July 12, 2011 in Baku. The organization aims to promote public awareness on environmental issues and action, collaboration with the youth, promoting the education of environmental problems and finding proper solutions for them.

The public union calls upon each individual to care about the environment and to contribute to ongoing efforts against ecological problems.

