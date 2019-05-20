By Trend

The large-scale operational-tactical exercises involving various types of troops, army corps and formations of the Azerbaijani Army kicked off under the leadership of Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, according to the plan approved by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on May 20.

The main objective of the exercises is to repel the enemy’s attack at night by delivering counterstrikes to the enemy’s positions in various directions and launching the Azerbaijani troops’ offensive operation.

The exercises involve more up to 10,000 military personnel, 150 tanks, other armored vehicles, up to 200 rocket and artillery mounts of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, up to 35 aircraft and helicopters.

During the live-fire exercises which are held at various training ranges at night, the tasks are performed to organize interoperability among tank, aviation, artillery military units and other combat elements, to use landing and special manoeuvring forces against the enemy, improve management skills, as well as in the field of moral-psychological support of military personnel.

The troops involved in the exercises are carrying out all actions, especially at night and in difficult climatic conditions.

The exercises will complete on May 24.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz