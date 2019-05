By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the the Republic of Cameroon Paul Biya.

“I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Cameroon.

On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavours, and the friendly people of Cameroon peace and progress,” President Aliyev said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz