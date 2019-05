By Trend

A yacht racing “Baku Sailing Regatta-2019”, dedicated to the 96th birth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev, is taking place in Baku since May 9, 2019, Trend reports.

The competition, which will last until May 11, involves 30 yacht sailors.

Trend presents photos from the competition.

