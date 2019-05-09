By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of an administrative building of the Sustainable and Operative Social Security (DOST) Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and the first DOST center in Yasamal, Baku.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the administrative building.

After touring the building, President Ilham Aliyev met with the staff.

