By Laman Ismayilova

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has visited the orphanage-kindergarten No. 229 in Buzovna settlement.

First Vice-President met with children and talked to them. Mehriban Aliyeva was also informed about the preparation of children of the older age group for school.

The orphanage-kindergarten was built in 1836, and last repair works were carried out here in 2006-2007. Children aged from 2 to 6 in four groups are educated by the teaching staff of 27 people.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation makes a great contribution to the work carried out by the state in organizing the activities of children's institutions in Azerbaijan at high level. In February 2014, under the leadership of the Foundation President Mehriban Aliyeva, a presentation of the development program of pre-school educational institutions was held.

Given the need to build new kindergartens, the Foundation has further expanded its activities in reconstruction of preschool educational institutions and building of new modern kindergartens in the country.

Later, Mehriban Aliyeva visited Suleyman Rustam foreign languages gymnasium in Mardakan settlement.

The gymnasium, commissioned in 1960, has never undergone a major overhaul. The educational institution has been operating as the foreign languages gymnasium since 2010. The two-block gymnasium has 50 classrooms, a gym, assembly hall and workshops.

The gymnasium currently enrolls 609 pupils who are served by nearly 70 teachers. It offers classes in English, Arabic, Persian and Russian languages.

First VP Aliyeva toured the classrooms, spoke with the pupils and wished them success.

"You have a desire for education, science, and knowledge. You are the hope of Azerbaijan; therefore you should study well. In the future you will become the creators of Azerbaijan. I know that your school has always had a good record. I wish you success," she said.

In the 2017-2018 school year, 49 students graduated from the school, of which 45 entered higher education institutions in Azerbaijan. At the entrance exams, three of the school graduates scored over 600 points.

Mehriban Aliyeva also visited Lachin region school No. 32 temporarily based in the second block of the gymnasium. The educational institution has been operating in this building since 1993. The school is mainly attended by children from the families of the internally displaced persons, as well as children living in the Khazar district.

Touring the classrooms, Mehriban Aliyeva talked to children and posed for photographs together with them.

The school enrolls 170 pupils who are served by 25 teachers and 10 technical staff members. In 2017-2018 school year, nine students graduated from the school, of whom seven people entered higher education institutions in Azerbaijan with good results.

Mehriban Aliyeva asked about the conditions created for the internally displaced persons living in the Khazar district, and noted that the state always pays special attention to this area. She gave relevant instructions to improve conditions in the educational institutions she has visited.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz