By Trend

Air defense units of the Air Force of Azerbaijan are conducting live-fire tactical special exercises, Trend reports referring to the country's Ministry of Defense.

In the course of the exercises, the units that have been put on alert will work out the actions to repel the air strikes of the imaginary enemy, as well as the actions of staffs, based on the decision-making process in accordance with the assigned task.

During the exercises, the air defense units will carry out combat firing.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz