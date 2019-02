By Trend

A citizen of the United Arab Emirates, who was going to hunt without a relevant permit, was detained near the village of Pirsaat in the Hajigabul District of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

A criminal act and record were issued against the poacher, and he was fined 2,000 manats.

---

