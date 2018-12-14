By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with the accident at the railway in Ankara city.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of casualties and injuries caused by a train crash in Ankara,” President Aliyev said.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and the loved ones of those who died and the brotherly people of Turkey, and wish those injured swiftest possible recovery,” the president added. “May Allah rest the dead in peace.”

