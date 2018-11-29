By Laman Ismayilova

The third Intellectual Game Championship is underway in country's seventy regions.

The championship is organized by IRELI Public Union with the assistance of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports, Trend Life reported.

The project is dedicated to the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The qualifying round in two stages with the participation of 1,500 young people takes place in 11 regions of the country in four intellectual games - "Xəmsə" (Khamsa), "Nə? Harada? Nə zaman?" (What? Where? When?), "Axtar-tap" (Search and find), "Vətəni Tanı"(Know your country). Each region is represented by a team of 18 participants. The finalists will be determined in 11 regional tours in the regions - Sumqayit, Guba, Terter, Ismayilli, Shamkir, Sheki, Mingachevir, Sabirabad, Lankaran and Nakhchivan. The final will be held in Baku.

Another regional rounds were held in the Aran and Lankaran-Astara economic zones with the participation of representatives from Sabirabad, Imishli, Kurdemir, Saatli, Salyan, Hajigabul, Shirvan, Neftchala, Beylagan, Lankaran, Astara, Jalilabad, Lerik, Yardimli and Bilasuvar.

Head of the Youth and Sabirabad Sports Department Nadir Guliyev, First Deputy Head of the Sabirabad Executive Power Hasan Hasanov, Deputy Head of Lankaran Youth and Sports Elbey Fataliyev, Ireli Secretary General Shahin Rahmanly attended the events.

The main goal of the project, implemented within the state program "Azerbaijani youth in 2017-2021", is to develop the intellectual movement in the country, assist youth education, reveal and train the talented young people for participation in international games.

Sabirabad and Yardimli teams took the first place in the "Vətəni Tanı" (Know your country) intellectual game.

The representatives of Kuramir and Bilasuvar showed their best in "Axtar-tap" (Search and find) competition.

Beylagan, Lankaran teams ranked first in "Nə? Harada? Nə zaman?" (What? Where? When?) competition.

Young people from Shirvan, Lankaran took the first place in "Xəmsə" (Khamsa) intellectual game.

Earlier in the finals became representatives of Baku - Sabail, Khatai, Sabunchi and Khazar districts, country's regions - Shabran, Khachmaz, Guba, Agdam, Terter, Sumgayit, Absheron, Mingachevir, Tovuz, Ganja, Ujar, Ismailly, Oguz, Balaken.

