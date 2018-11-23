By Narmina Mammadova

The number of Azerbaijanis who visited foreign countries in January-October 2018 increased by 16.2 percent compared to the same period last year, the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee reported on November 22.

It is noted that the total number of Azerbaijani citizens who have made foreign trips during the specified time amounted to over 4.014 million people.

The largest number of citizens visited neighboring Iran - 32.2 percent of the total number of leaving people, Georgia is on the second place, which was visited by 29.6 percent of Azerbaijani citizens, and the third is Russia with 19.1 percent of visitors.

Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates are also among the most popular travel destinations of Azerbaijani citizens.

At present, Azerbaijani citizens have the visa free or simplified procedures of visa issuance with more than 80 countries.

Citizens of Azerbaijan can visit 63 countries in a visa-free regime, according to the updated rating of “Index of Passports 2018” prepared by Henley & Partners.

Azerbaijan ranked 72nd for this indicator. In 2016 and 2017, the country’s citizens could visit 62 countries without a visa, and in 2015 - 58 countries.

---

