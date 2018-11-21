By Abdul Kerimkhanov

A feature-documentary film “The Last Session”, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), was demonstrated in Antalya, Turkey.

The general producer of the film, shot with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and sponsored by BP Azerbaijan, is president of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva.

The film was screened with the organizational support of the Public Association "Young Reformers" and the Serik Municipality.

The presentation of the film was attended by social and political figures, representatives of the intelligence, deputies of both countries, youth activists of Antalya, chairman of the municipality of Serik, representatives of the public and the media.

Speakers noted that the idea of nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev “One nation, two states” existed in all periods of history, told about the historical struggle of the Azerbaijani state for independence.

Chairman of the Young Reformers Public Association Farid Shahbazly called the film "The Last Session" a successful screen work, perfectly reflecting all aspects of the 23 months of the existence of the ADR. Shahbazly said that today's modern and strong Azerbaijan is a worthy heir to the ADR. He declared that after gaining independence for the second time, Azerbaijan, thanks to the far-sighted policy of great leader Heydar Aliyev, has become an authoritative country on a global scale.

Shahbazly drew attention to the friendly and fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey, and particularly noted that the film reflects Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan on a difficult path leading to independence.

Professor Ramazan Chalyk, chairman of the Serik municipality, said that showing this historical past of Azerbaijan to brotherly Turkey, which declared independence for the first time in the East 100 years ago, is very important. The chairman of the municipality spoke about the fraternal ties between the two countries, which are becoming ever stronger in recent years, and added that, despite the difficulties, this unity is eternal and unbreakable. Chalyk also said that the rapid development of modern Azerbaijan is closely watched throughout the world.

Deputy of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Nagif Hamzayev in his speech told about the history of the ADR and said that after its fall, fraternal Turkey sheltered Azerbaijani figures - the heroes of this struggle.

The audience met with great interest the film, which reflects the activities of the ADR, the problems it faced, the reasons for the fall of the ADR, as well as important historical moments of the restoration of independence.

Then there was an acquaintance with photos reflecting the history of the ADR.

In the performance of young talents under the leadership of the honored artist of Azerbaijan Aybeniz Gashimova sounded the song "The Black Sea was raging" and other compositions on a patriotic theme.

Feature-documentary film “The Last Meeting,” the general producer of which is Arzu Aliyeva, was shot by the Baku Media Center in order to tell about this glorious history of Azerbaijan. The film sheds light on the last days of the difficult history of the ADR.

The image of Mammad Emin Rasulzade in the ADR period was embodied by actor Elnur Huseynov, and in the period of his old age - his grandson Rais Rasulzade. The film script is written on the basis of archival documents that have not been studied and classified before. The screen work reflects the unequal, but an irreversible and decisive struggle of the founders of the ADR both with the invading army and with the internal patrons of this army. Despite the fact that this struggle ended tragically, it is emphasized that it has become a glorious history of the independence of Azerbaijan.

Despite tough bans during the Soviet period, the ADR flag began to be used in the late 1980s during the national liberation movement. The tricolor flag was approved on November 17, 1990 as the national flag of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic at the session of the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which was initiated and chaired by Heydar Aliyev. All these historical moments reflect interesting and original shots at the end of the film.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz