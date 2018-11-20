By Trend

A portable mini-laboratory is proposed to be created in Azerbaijan, Rahim Aliyev, teacher of the Azerbaijan Technical University, creator of an analogue mini-laboratory with digital electronics, which will allow students and researchers to conduct research at home, told Trend.

“This device is an advanced prototype of the XK-150 mini-laboratory type, produced by "Elenco" company for using in education sector,” he said. “This mini-laboratory, which can be applied at universities, is of great importance from the point of view of studying electronics, automation and mechatronics.”

Aliyev stressed that thanks to the capabilities of the mini-laboratory, it is possible to create 400 schemes and carry out laboratory work.

"Every student can buy a mini lab and work at home,” he said. “The advantage of a mini lab is that in simple lab conditions it is impossible to carry out much work during a limited period of time.”

Having proposed the industrialization of this project, Aliyev stressed that the implementation of such projects will give impetus to the development of national industry by using human capital in Azerbaijan.

"We can launch production of this mini-laboratory in Azerbaijan,” he said. “The price will be a maximum of 200 manats. The shelf life of such laboratories is 30-40 years."

---

