President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the city of Sumgait for a visit.

The president laid flowers at a statue of the national leader in Heydar Aliyev Park in the center of the city of Sumgait.

Head of Sumgait City Executive Authority Zakir Farajov informed President Aliyev of the work carried out in the city.

President Aliyev gave relevant instructions.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a construction chemicals plant in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park.

Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev informed President Aliyev of the work carried out in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park as well as its entities.

Director general of the plant, Adam Yayla, informed President Aliyev of the facility.

Products to be manufactured at the plant will be exported to Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, and Iran. The facility will create 60 permanent jobs.

President Aliyev launched the plant.

