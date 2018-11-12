By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainy weather is expected in Baku on October 13.

Mild north-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +7-9˚C at night, +11-13˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 773 mm; relative humidity will be 85-95%.

Intermittent rain is expected in some country's regions. Snow is predicted in mountainous areas. It will be intensive in Lankaran-Astara zone. East wind will blow. The temperature will be +5-9˚C at night, +9-13˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +2-6˚C in daytime.

While the normal daily course of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula is favorable for meteo sensitive people, some people may experience anxiety due to the high humidity in the air.

Unstable weather will continue until November 15. Intermittent rain is expected in some places, snow is predicted in the mountainous areas. The water level will increase in some rivers of the Lankaran-Astara zone. Short-term floods are also predicted.

