By Trend

During the new competition week at the Sea Cup 2018, the seamen of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, and Kazakhstan performed the "Use of Rescue Equipment" episode during the "Struggle for Survivability of the Ship and Rescue Training" competition, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said in a message Aug. 7.

By the decision of the International Referee Board, the Russian team ranked first at this stage. The team of Azerbaijan's Naval Forces ranked second, the Iranian team - third, and the team of Kazakhstan - fourth.

According to the general results of the competitions, presently, the team of Azerbaijan's Naval Forces is on the second place.

The "Artillery Firing at a Floating Mine" episode will be performed at the next stage of the Sea Cup 2018.

