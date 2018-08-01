By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy on August 2.

Short rain is predicted in some places in the morning. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +25-27˚C at night, +29-34˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +25-27˚C at night, + 31-33˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755mm; relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 35-40% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 26-27 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 27-28 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).North-west will blow.

The weather will be mostly dry in country's regions. However, rainy weather is expected in some northern and western areas. West wind will intensify in some places. The temperature will be +20-25˚C at night, +33-38˚C in daytime, +13-18˚C in mountains at night, +22-27˚C.

Notably, north-western wind will be intensifying in Baku and Absheron peninsula from August 2 daytime till August 4.The soft khazri wind on Absheron peninsula on August 2-3 is a positive factor for meteo-sensitive people.

