By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total Patrick Pouyanne in Paris.

The sides exchanged views over the issues relating to the exploitation and development of "Absheron" gas condensate field.

Opportunities for Total`s participation in the exploitation of "Umid-Babak" natural gas fields in the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea were discussed during the meeting.

---

