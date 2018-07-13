By Laman Ismayilova

North-west wind will blow in Baku on July 14.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +24-26˚C at night, +30-35˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +24-26˚C at night, + 33-35˚C in the afternoon in Baku,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 756 mm; relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 35-45% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 26-27 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 27-28 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

In the regions of Azerbaijan, the weather is expected to be dry.

However, lightning, rain, torrential rain and hail predicted in some northern and western areas.

West wind will blow. The temperature will be +21-26˚C at night, +35-40˚C in daytime, +14-19˚C in mountains at night, +25-30˚C.

The fall of temperature in the Absheron peninsula on July 14 and 15, compared to previous days, is a positive factor for meteo-sensitive people.

