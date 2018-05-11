By Trend

Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez of the Miami-Dade County, one of the tourism centers in the US, signed an appeal in connection with the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with the Diaspora said in a message May 10.

The appeal reads that World Azerbaijanis have been celebrating May 28 as the Republic Day for the past 100 years. Establishment of the Azerbaijan-American Cultural Association in Florida on Oct. 26, 2006 is aimed at preservation and continuation of these traditions, he added.

The document highlights establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first secular parliamentary republic in the Muslim East, on May 28, 1918, and its recognition by democratic states, including the US.

It further reads that the ADR granted all citizens the voting rights irrespective of race, sex, ethnic and religious affiliation.

Gimenez, hailing strengthening of the relations between the United States and Azerbaijan, announced May 28, 2018 as the National Day of Azerbaijan.

---

