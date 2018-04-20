By Trend

The "Virtual Karabakh" Information-Communication Technology Centre has presented the documentary film "Zengezur" to the public via social networks.

The film, produced in Azerbaijani, Russian and English, was shot in the framework of joint cooperation between the History Institute of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and the "Virtual Karabakh" ICT Centre with the support of the Youth and Sports Ministry.

The principal adviser of the documentary is the director of the History Institute, MP, Academician Yagub Mahmudov, the author of the original idea and project director - Nuraddin Mehdiyev, the script writer - historian Nazim Mustafa and film director is Teymur Najafzade.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz