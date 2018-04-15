By Trend

The attitude of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) towards Azerbaijan is incorrect and it is clear that this mission gives non-election results that serve other purposes, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said.

He was commenting on OSCE ODIHR report on the results of April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan at a meeting in Baku on April 15.

Panahov noted that elections in Azerbaijan can be an example to the world.

“Some organizations want to force us to accept their opinions. Azerbaijan held the election that can be an example for the world. It may not please some European countries, but the civilized world accepts Azerbaijan. There are many parties in the election and, of course, there may be people who want to take a bad turn. However, we demand respect for the Azerbaijani people. We have held normal election. If such an election was held in their favorite country, they would have been praising and praising this election day and night,” added the CEC chairman.

During a press conference held April 12, the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission made preliminary conclusions on the presidential election in Azerbaijan, voicing opinions not reflecting the reality observed at the election.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election on April 11. The incumbent head of state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev garnered 86.02 percent of votes in the election.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country. The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

