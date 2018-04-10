By Trend

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan is ready for the presidential election to be held tomorrow, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference on April 10.

Panahov noted that all the necessary conditions were created for voters both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

Noting that observers represent a wide range of organizations, he said the CEC did not refuse any appeal on election monitoring.

“We have responded positively to all requests for observation, which is very good,” he said.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan.

---

