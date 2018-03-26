By Laman Ismayilova

Earth Hour 2018 took place in Baku on March 24 as the city joined hundreds of cities around the world which switched off their lights for one hour as a demonstration of concern for our planet.

As the official national coordinator for Earth Hour 2018 in Azerbaijan, IDEA Public Association, the Public Association of Javan Youth Movement and WWF Azerbaijan Branch encouraged everyone to take action on climate change.

The participants of the action, meeting in Baku Boulevard watched the process of switching-off of the lights for one hour on the facades of the largest buildings in the central part of Baku.

Participants took part in the symbolic action of countdown candles the inscription "60+". They also cycled in response to Earth Hour 2018.

During this Earth Hour the participants enjoyed performance of well-known dance groups, flashmobs, various contests and other surprises.

Earth Hour is a global environmental movement that mobilizes hundreds of millions of people to make a difference for the planet. Its core vision is to create environmental impact by utilizing the power of the crowd.

Earth Hour began in Sydney, Australia, in 2007. This event saw 2.2 million homes and businesses turn their lights off for one hour to make their stand against climate change that year. Earth Hour had become a global sustainability movement with more than 50 million people across 35 countries participating in 2008.

Some 187 countries and territories took part in 2017.

The campaign led to a number of concrete results related to the environment, including the increase of global education in social networks and the active participation of people in protecting the environment.

More than 300 young people in Azerbaijan celebrated its 10th anniversary last year.

As the official national coordinator for Earth Hour 2018 in Azerbaijan, IDEA Public Association expresses its gratitude to Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Heydar Aliyev Center, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism , Baku City Executive Power, Government House, Hilton Baku, JW Marriott Absheron, Bulvar, Intourist, Park Bulvar Shopping Center, Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Azerbaijan State Oil Company, the Administration of the Seaside Boulevard, Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku Crystall Hall, the National Gymnastics Arena, ASAN Service Centers in all regions, ADA University and the Flame Towers for participating in the campaign.

Given the seriousness of the threat of climate change, the importance of combating it for humanity, IDEA Public Association urges everyone to contribute to the solution of this problem, save energy and avoid waste.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz