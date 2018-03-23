By Trend

Azerbaijani people will support Ilham Aliyev in the presidential elections on April 11, as today people vote for those who have proven themselves with their actions and showed commitment to their people, Chairman of the National Council for Coordination of Cooperation with Russia and China, former President of Serbia Tomislav Nikolic told influential "Danas" newspaper.

"The achievements of Azerbaijan are the result of the wise policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev. I take this opportunity to sincerely wish success to President Ilham Aliyev and prosperity to the friendly Azerbaijani people," he said.

Nikolic noted that after leaving the post of the president of the Republic of Serbia, he closely followed the developments in the world and friendly countries of Serbia, including in Azerbaijan.

Further, Nikolic highlighted his indelible memories of negotiations and meetings with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in February 2013, during his official visit to Azerbaijan, and also in June 2015, when he participated in the opening ceremony of the First European Games in Baku.

According to Nikolic, the Azerbaijani leader made an impression on him as a visionary and wise politician.

He expressed gratitude for the principled position of the Azerbaijani president in the issue of supporting the preservation of Serbia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Immediately after the unilateral proclamation of independence of Kosovo, Azerbaijan, at the initiative of the country’s leadership, withdrew the peacekeeping forces from KFOR, from Kosovo. We appreciate and respect this step, because it is a gesture of resistance to the unilateral declaration of independence of the Albanian minority on Serbian soil," he said.

Tomislav Nikolic noted that the Declaration of Friendship and Strategic Partnership between Serbia and Azerbaijan was signed during his tenure as President of Serbia.

“It was signed in 2013 during my official visit to Azerbaijan. Recently we marked the fifth anniversary of signing this Declaration. I congratulate my friend and brother, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on this occasion,” he added.

---

