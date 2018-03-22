By Trend

Director General of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Guy Ryder intends to visit Azerbaijan in May, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection said in a message.

According to the message, Ryder discussed this issue with Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection Salim Muslumov during the 332nd meeting of the ILO board in Geneva.

ILO director general appreciated Azerbaijan's experience in the implementation of progressive labour and employment principles.

Ryder stressed that ILO supports large-scale labor market development reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan, as well as activities in the field of active employment and other similar measures.

The meeting participants also discussed the issues related to the regulation of the labor market in Azerbaijan, employment, implementation of the concept of decent work, expansion of labor market development programs, cooperation with the ILO and other issues.

