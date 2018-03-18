Trend:

Azerbaijan has passed a unique way in its history, continuing to contribute to the global experience of development and coexistence, Fernando Armindo Lugo Mendez, former President of Paraguay, told Trend March 17.

“First of all, I draw attention to the achievements of countries in the priority spheres for the world,” he said. “Energy always plays a priority role in the global economy, and the development of this sphere will be inevitable in the future. Azerbaijan is a country that has huge energy resources and experience of using these resources by Azerbaijan can serve as an example to other countries.”

He added that in addition to energy, Azerbaijan is taking wise steps to implement alternative ways to support and develop its economy.

“At the same time, wise, fair society is developing in Azerbaijan, and in this regard, it can also serve as an example to many other countries,” the former president said.

Speaking about regional policy, Lugo stressed that Azerbaijan plays an important role in the development of its region, expanding its economic potential and supporting the principles of peace and tolerance, which is very rare nowadays.

The former president also expressed hope for the intensification of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Paraguay in the near future.

“Despite the great distance separating our countries, I would like to see the development of cooperation between us, in particular, in the use of experience in the development of innovation technologies and management in the sectors where Azerbaijan has already succeeded,” Lugo said.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, the trade with Paraguay amounted to approximately $657,240 in 2017, and the entire volume accounted for the imports of Paraguayan products.