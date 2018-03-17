By Trend

The attitude of the US, which is a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, and which calls itself a peace and democracy herald in the world, towards the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is unacceptable, Vice Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova told Trend on March 16.

Muradova made the remarks commenting on the visit of Bako Sahakyan, who claims to be the “president” of the illegal regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, to the US and holding meetings in the US Congress.

Muradova said this is both surprising and raises concerns.

"We see the United States' attitude towards other countries in similar issues. But we see the exact opposite attitude towards Azerbaijan. Nowadays, there is almost no policy that is based on the principles and standards of international law in the world. Therefore, it is difficult to say anything unequivocally in this regard, because contradictions in foreign policy of big states do not allow us say anything concrete. Thus, now we don't know exactly whether the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group is unambiguous about separatism, territorial integrity of countries, or not" she said.

Muradova emphasized that Sahakyan's visit to the US and meetings in the US Congress contradict Washington's official mandate as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"I do not think anyone there did not know about the fact that the so-called regime is not recognized, and that the separatist regime was established in the occupied territory of Azerbaijan."

"The United States surely knows that the invitation to a "head" of such an illegal regime to the US, his participation in various events, receptions and statements there, do not comply with the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group and contradicts the international law. Thus, they at least throw into question their positions in Azerbaijan and reduce confidence in their efforts to solve the problem. "

Earlier, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and received a note of protest, sent by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan to the US State Department.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the US, Elin Suleymanov, after a meeting in the State Department, presented the protest of Azerbaijan to the American side.

