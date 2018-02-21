By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order appointing the members of Azerbaijan’s Council for Public Service Management.

According to the order, the following members of the Council for Public Service Management have been appointed:

Ramiz Mehdiyev, head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration;

Zeynal Naghdaliev, assistant to the president on territorial and organizational issues, head of department;

Suleyman Ismayilov, head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration’s Department for Work with Documents and Citizens’ Inquiries;

Shahin Aliyev, head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration’s Department for Legislation and Legal Expertise;

Talat Majidov, head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration’s Department for Civil Service and Human Resources’ Issues;

Urkhan Alakbarov, rector of Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz