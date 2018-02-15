By Trend

Facilities that will operate in the Jojug Marjanli village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district may receive certain benefits, Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov told reporters in Baku on Feb. 15.

He said that the facilities that will operate in the village, in particular, may be provided with investment promotion documents.

“We continue the work to expand economic activity in the Jojug Marjanli village, according to President Ilham Aliyev’s instruction,” the deputy economy minister said. “We also discuss cooperation with our partners in this direction. Regarding provision of benefits, the investments promotion mechanism in Azerbaijan covers 32 areas of activity in the country’s districts.”

The investment promotion documents are issued for seven years and they free entrepreneurs from taxes on land and property, and also allow to pay during this period only half of the income and revenue taxes.

On June 15, 2017, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures to continue the reconstruction work in the Jojug Marjanli village, liberated from the Armenian occupation in April 2016.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

