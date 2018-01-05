By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather on January 6.

Weak mist is predicted in some places at night and in the morning. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4-7˚C at night, +8-11˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +5-7˚C at night, +9-11˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from normal 763 mm mercury column to 768 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night.

Rainless weather is expected in country's regions. It will be foggy in some places.

West wind will intensify. The temperature will be +2-7˚C at night, +7-12˚C in daytime, -1+4˚C in mountains at night, +5-10˚C in daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, no significant change is expected in the weather in Absheron peninsula by January 8. Temperature regime close to climatic norm, weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors are favorable for meteorologically sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz