Euronews showcases how Azerbaijan celebrates Nowruz

30 March 2025 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

Euronews has explored Nowruz, an ancient celebration of spring and renewal, and examined its deep connections to Azerbaijani traditions, Azernews reports.

"Nowruz, is a cherished festival in Azerbaijan, marking the arrival of spring and the renewal of nature. With roots in Zoroastrianism, it symbolises the triumph of light over darkness. Families gather for festive meals, visit loved ones and take part in ancient traditions such as jumping on bonfires to purge past negativity. Public celebrations feature music, dance and traditional costumes," said Euronews.

Rena Nasirova-Mustafayeva, an official from the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration, shared insights about the importance of this ancient festival in a video report by Euronews

"Nowruz is one of the oldest and most significant holidays in the Turkic world, as well as in the broader Middle East region. Rooted in history, Nowruz marks the end of winter and the arrival of spring and the renewal of nature. It's a time of celebration, bringing people together to share in joy and warmth. Nowruz is not just a celebration of the New Year, but also a time to gather with family and community," she said.