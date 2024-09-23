Azercell congratulated top female IT students [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

23 September 2024 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

On 20 September, Azercell executives met with a group of female students who achieved the highest scores in the 2023-2024 entrance exams for Information Technology (IT) specialties, Azernews reports. The event was attended by Shirin Aliyeva, Chief Legal, Ethics and Compliance Officer, Dilara Huseynova, Director of Human Capital Management Department and Sona Abbasova, Director of the Corporate Communications Department.

“Azercell is committed to empowering women. We are proud to celebrate your exceptional academic achievements. Choosing a path in IT requires both courage and vision. At Azercell, we are dedicated to supporting the next generation of IT specialists and will be by your side every step of the way, encouraging your growth. I believe that creative and intelligent young women like you are laying the foundation for a more innovative and inclusive society”, stated Shirin Aliyeva, extending her congratulations to the students.

Dilara Huseynova shared information about an internship program available for the girls during their bachelor education: “Azercell creates extensive opportunities for young people in IT/ICT field, with a particular focus on enhancing the skills and knowledge of female employees. Our goal is to nurture talented young people and prepare them for successful careers in the IT industry”.

Sona Abbasova, in turn, discussed the company's corporate social responsibility strategy, highlighting initiatives aimed at empowering women and supporting their professional development.

During the meeting, the students were presented with valuable gifts and a free subscription to the “SuperSən 10GB” tariff package for 6 months.

Azercell extends its congratulations to all the students who earned their bachelor’s degrees this year and wishes them continued success and achievements.

It should be noted that the list of students was provided by the State Examination Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan according to the results of selection for academic specialties.

---

