Summer season's starting date disclosed

The summer season (Summer Solstice) will start in Azerbaijan on June 21 at 00:50:56, Azernews reports, citing the Department of Astrophysics at the Faculty of Physics of Baku State University (BSU).

At this time, the axis of rotation of the Earth will form the smallest angle with the direction of the Sun, or the Sun will be at its maximum height above the horizon (73⁰.1 for Baku) at noon on that day.

On that day, the longest day and the shortest night will be experienced. The length of the day will be 15 hours, 3 minutes, and 23 seconds, and the length of the night will be 8 hours, 56 minutes, and 37 seconds. The distance to the Sun will be 152,025 million kilometres.

Fourteen days later - on July 5 at 09:06, at the farthest point of Earth's orbit from the Sun - at aphelion, and the distance to the Sun will be 152.1 million kilometers.

The length of the summer season will be 93 days, 15 hours, 52 minutes, and 40 seconds.

