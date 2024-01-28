Cloudy weather expected in Baku

28 January 2024 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on January 29, Azernews reports citing National Hydrometeorological Service.

Intermittent showers and sleet are expected in the Azerbaijani capital. Mild northwest winds will blow.

The temperature will be +1 - +4 C at night and +4 +6 C in the daytime. Intermittent showers are also expected in districts. Mild west winds will blow.

The temperature will be -3 - +2 C at night, +3 - +8 C in the daytime. In the highlands, it will be -10 - -5 C at night, and -5 - 0 C in the daytime.

---

