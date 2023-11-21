Gizilagaj National Park to host Flamingo Festival

21 November 2023 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Gizilagaj National Park invites nature enthusiasts to join the Flamingo Festival on November 21.

The festival program includes events such as boating and ATV riding, art crafts fair, master classes and training "How to survive in extreme conditions", intellectual quiz, entertainment music program and much more, Azernews reports.

Those who want to take part in the festival can visit Gizilagaj National Park from 11:00 to 16:00.

Flamingos are common in Africa, the Caucasus, Southeast and Central Asia, South and Central America, and the Mediterranean coasts of Europe. Redwing flaming is common in the CIS countries.

In Azerbaijan, flamingos live in the water basins of the Lankaran, Kur-Araz and Samur-Devechi lowlands, the Great Gizilagaj Bay, the coastal waters of the Caspian Sea, and on the banks of the Araz River in Nakhchivan.

Gizilagaj National Park is home to more than 3,000 flamingos.

The coastal territory and the water area are included in the list of wetlands of international importance. Most of the birds listed in the Red Book of Azerbaijan live in the reserve and its border territories.

The park is inhabited by 26 species of mammals, 273 species of birds, 15 species of reptiles and 5 species of amphibians.

