"Ganjlik Mall CinemaPlus" premium cinema theater held the screening of long-awaited film “Bad Boys for Life”, its first part was theatrically released 25 years ago.

Rustam Karimov and Arogun Johnny Ayomide, the actors of Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theatre were disguised as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence characters.

The stars of rap comedy, the official partner of “CinemaPlus”, “The Five”; “Epi” and “FTB” prepared and performed soundtrack specially for “Bad Boys for Life”. Then the members of Break-Dance group “Caspian Flava Crew” Zevvar Karimov, Kamran Guliyev and Agil Guliyev performed thrilling dance for guests.

The event was attended by celebrity, famous journalists, bloggers and entrepreneurs of large organizations.

Directed by: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Vanessa Anne Hudgens.

Synopsis: Detectives Michael Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back in business!

Well, they are suspended from all operations, but was anything ever able to stop desperate friends? This time Mike Lowrey gets hunted down by somebody from his past. So, the boys will face a great challenge!

