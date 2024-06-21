Azerbaijan hands over remains of 2 Armenian soldiers to other side.

21 June 2024 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

After the anti-terrorist operation carried out in September 2023, as a result of the searches conducted in the territories liberated from occupation, bone remains believed to belong to two people were found near the Bugdadag elevation in the direction of Dashkasan district and the Camel mountain in the direction of Kalbajar district.

According to Azernews, it has been determined that the remains belong to two Armenian soldiers who died during the military operation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in September 2022.

The Republic of Azerbaijan once again demonstrated its goodwill and commitment to the principles of humanism and handed over the remains of two Armenian soldiers to Armenia on June 21, 2024, without the participation of a third party or any other intermediary.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz