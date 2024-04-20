Pashinyan: Russian border guards to leave Tavush after delimitation of borders with Azerbaijan

20 April 2024 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Russian border posts will be withdrawn from the border zone of the Tavush region after delimitation and subsequent demarcation of the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan are carried out in these places, Azernews reports, citing Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as he telling at the conversation with journalists.

“Russian posts appeared there for one reason. What is happening now is a significant change in the situation. This means that we don’t have a line of contact, we have a border, and the border is a sign of peace. This will mean that the border guards of Armenia and Azerbaijan will cooperate with each other and will be able to independently guard the border,” he noted.

