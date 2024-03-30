Pashinyan requested to place observation posts on Azerbaijani & Armenian border, Ambassador says

30 March 2024 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Observation posts of Russian border guards on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia were placed at the personal request of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopyrkin, said in an interview with the 24News portal, Azernews reports.

The ambassador emphasized that the Prime Minister of Armenia made such a request to contribute to the stabilization of the situation in 2020.

The diplomat added that the Armenian side did not dare to legally legitimize the placement of Russian observation posts.

