Germany to continue supporting Baku, Yerevan in their efforts to achieve peace

Germany will continue to support Azerbaijan and Armenia in their efforts to achieve peace.

According to Azernews, the German Embassy in Baku said this in a statement about the plans to hold a pro-Armenian event called "Protection of the endangered cultural heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh" in Berlin, which has a separatist nature.

The diplomatic mission emphasized that the event was organized by German non-governmental organizations and had no connection with the country's authorities.

The embassy expressed its desire to support both sides to realise the peace talks in the region.

"Regarding the position of the German government in the resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Germany will continue to support both countries to achieve peace."

It is worth noting that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in her meeting with Azerbaijan and Armenia's Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, that after many years of painful conflict, Armenia and Azerbaijan now have an opportunity to achieve long-term peace.

Recall that the organisers of the event are the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP) and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation. According to DGAP's financial report, the council also receives grants from the federal government for its operations.

